Priyanka Chopra Nick Jonas wedding: Kevin Jonas, Mama Jonas, Papa Jonas reach Jodhpur

The Mehendi and sangeet ceremony will be held on Thursday at the Umaid Bhawan, where Nick will perform a medley of his songs and Priyanka will be performing a few of her hit dance numbers

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Denise Jonas, Kevin Paul, Kevin Jonas

Priyanka Chopra and her American pop-singer beau Nick Jonas left for their grand wedding in December at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Rajasthan. The pair left for Jodhpur early on Thursday.

Dressed in a striped, white kurti and palazzo, paired with a colourful leheriya dupatta, the soon to be bride Priyanka was all smiles as she was spotted with Nick, who sported a white shirt and faun pants paired with a tan jacket.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the Jodhpur airport/picture: Yogen Shah

The former beauty queen's mother, Madhu Chopra, and actress-cousin Parineeti Chopra were also seen at the airport along with Nick's brother Joe Jonas and Joe's fiancé and Games of Thrones star Sophie Turner. Not only this, Mama Jonas, Papa Jonas and their third son Kevin Jonas has also joined the Jodhpur celebration.

Denise Jonas and Paul Kevin at the Jodhpur airport/pictures: Pallav Paliwal

The couple has hired a few helicopters to take them straight to the venue from the airport. There will be two different style weddings, one Hindu and second Christian. The ceremony and festivities will be a private affair with only the family and some close friends.

Kevin Jonas snapped at the Jodhpur airport

The pre-wedding event will include a haldi ceremony on Friday. A cocktail party has also been organised for the two families, relatives and friends before the big day.

The Royal Palace - Umaid Bhawan - will be shut down for tourists from Thursday till December 3 for "security reasons". Their wedding ceremony officially started with a puja ceremony in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from IANS