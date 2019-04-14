Priyanka Chopra opens up about facing sexual harassment at the workplace

bollywood

Priyanka Chopra recently opened up on #MeToo and also having faced sexual harassment at work while speaking at the Women in the World summit 2019

Priyanka Chopra. Pic/instagram.com/priyankachopra

Priyanka Chopra spoke at the Women in the World summit 2019 in New York and shared many insights into what goes into making women powerful and heard. The Bajirao Mastani actress also spoke about how even she faced sexual harassment at one point, and that it had become the norm with women.

Priyanka Chopra shared a few Instagram stories from the event. One of them read, "Now because of the support we (women) are giving each other, people don't have the power to shut us down." Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram to share a picture of herself at the event as well. She captioned the photo: "So proud to share the stage with the incredible women who took the stage before me and after me at @womenintheworld. Your game-changing work is shaping the world and moving the much-needed needle for women. I applaud you and feel proud to have had the opportunity to share this platform with all of you. #TinaBrown, Thank you for having me. #WITW"

Priyanka went on to add that while women always had a voice, nobody wanted to hear them. But now, things have changed and a big reason why is because women have come out in support of each other.

Priyanka answered questions about her wedding to Nick Jonas, Indian actors in Hollywood, the #MeToo movement, and a lot of other things with great flair.

The actress wore a Ralph and Russo tailored tweed skirt-suit and looked stunning at the summit. On the work front, Priyanka Chopra will next be seen in the film The Sky Is Pink, alongside Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim. The actress will also be collaborating with actress Mindy Kaling and comedy writer and TV producer Dan Goor on a comedy.

