Priyanka Chopra pays tribute to soldiers killed in Ladakh face-off

Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Thursday paid tribute to the Indian soldiers who were killed in clashes with Chinese troops in Ladakh's Galwan valley.

The 'Fashion' actor who is currently living in America with her singer husband Nick Jonas took to Twitter to extend support to the families of the fallen soldiers.

My heart goes out to the soldiers and their families. May God give them the strength to cope with this irreparable loss.



“à¥Â à¤Â à¤¸à¤¤à¥Â à¤®à¤¾ à¤¸à¤¦à¥Âà¤Âà¤®à¤¯”



à¥Â à¤Â à¤¸à¤¤à¥Â à¤®à¤¾ à¤¸à¤¦à¥Âà¤Âà¤®à¤¯ à¥¤

à¤¤à¤®à¤¸à¥Â à¤®à¤¾ à¤Âà¥Âà¤¯à¥Âà¤¤à¤¿à¤°à¥Âà¤Âà¤®à¤¯ à¥¤

à¤®à¥Âà¤¤à¥Âà¤¯à¥Âà¤°à¥Âà¤®à¤¾ à¤Â à¤®à¥Âà¤¤à¤Â à¤Âà¤®à¤¯ à¥¤

à¥Â à¤¶à¤¾à¤¨à¥Âà¤¤à¤¿à¤Â à¤¶à¤¾à¤¨à¥Âà¤¤à¤¿à¤Â à¤¶à¤¾à¤¨à¥Âà¤¤à¤¿à¤Â à¥¥ — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) June 17, 2020

"My heart goes out to the soldiers and their families. May God give them the strength to cope with this irreparable loss," she tweeted.

Twenty Indian soldiers were killed in a violent face-off with Chinese troops on Monday at Galwan Valley in Ladakh.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever