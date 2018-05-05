Priyanka Chopra pulls off the 'Sexy Boss Lady' look with panache in this outfit

Priyanka Chopra is giving us major fashion goals this summer. Her Instagram account is one-stop for your summer wardrobe choices



Priyanka Chopra posted this photo on her Instagram account

Priyanka Chopra recently set tongues wagging with her recent Instagram post. Dressed in a pale blue skirt suit, Priyanka looked absolutly stunning. The actress, who recently visited Assam, flew to New York and jumped straight into her the promotions of her television show, Quantico's is defintely dressed to kill.

Priyanka Chopra posted a few pictures of herself on Instagram and her fans couldn't get enough of her. Styled beautifully, PeeCee wore the suit with straightened hair, white heels and a matching bag, making her looks every bit a ‘Boss Lady'.

On the work front, Priyanka will be seen alongside Salman Khan in the film Bharat. Salman Khan's decision to team up with PeeCee has raised eyebrows. The two had a fallout during Mujhse Shaadi Karogi (2004). Later, PeeCee refused to work in Sohail Khan's production Main Aur Mrs Khanna (2009). In 2011, Sohail had excluded her from his guest list for a party hosted by him during an awards gala. As they say, there are no permanent enemies or friends in Bollywood.

On joining the Bharat family, Priyanka Chopra shares, "Bharat it is! I'm looking forward to begin shooting this film and working with Salman Khan and Ali again after a considerable time. I've learnt a lot from them in our previous collaborations and am excited to see what this one has to offer. I'm also looking forward to working with Alvira and Atul and the entire team of Bharat. To all my well-wishers who've been so patient and supportive… thank you for your constant support and I'll see you all at the movies!"

Director Ali Abbas Zafar says, "Bharat is Priyanka's homecoming to Bollywood after having proven her range as a performer in Hollywood films and a blockbuster global TV show. Bharat is rooted in India and its culture despite it spanning over 70 years and set across various countries of the world. Priyanka is the biggest Indian artist internationally and she is a perfect fit for the film. Priyanka brings in outstanding acting as well as incredible international appeal to make the scale of the film bigger and even more global."

Ali Abbas Zafar and producer, Atul Agnihotri travelled to New York to meet Priyanka and gave her the narration of the film. Priyanka loved Ali's script and she was convinced immediately to do the film. Salman and Priyanka will be teaming up after 10 years making the association all the more special. Atul Agnihotri who is collaborating with Priyanka for the first time shares, "We are all very happy to welcome Priyanka to the Bharat family. We couldn't have asked for anyone better than her to play this role."

