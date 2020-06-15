Priyanka Chopra remembers Sushant Singh Rajput: I'll never forget our astrophysics conversations at sunrise

Bollywood continued expressing grief and disbelief over the untimely demise of Sushant Singh Rajput, all of Sunday. Wishing for peace to the departed soul of the 34-year-old actor, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, taking to Instagram, penned an emotional note and recalled her conversations with Sushant. Sharing a picture with him, Priyanka Chopra mourned the loss.

In the post, PC wrote, "I'm stunned. U must have been in so much pain. I hope u are at peace wherever u are my friend. Gone too soon. I'll never forget our conversations about astrophysics at sunrise. Words cease to make sense. RIP Sushant. My condolences to the family & everyone grieving this huge loss."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) onJun 14, 2020 at 10:42am PDT

Sushant Singh Rajput allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself at his Bandra residence in Mumbai on Sunday, the police said. However, no suicide note has been recovered from Rajput's residence, as per the police and further investigation is underway. The last rites will be performed after his father and other family members arrive in Mumbai from Patna.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging in his residence on Sunday morning by his domestic help.

As details about his final hours emerged, it has come to light that the last thing Sushant consumed before ending his life was a glass of juice on Sunday morning, at around 10. Then, he locked himself up in his bedroom, according to the India Today website.

He did not respond despite repeated knocks on the door by his domestic help, who then called neighbours. The police arrived shortly afterwards and broke into Sushant's flat around 12.30 pm and found him hanging. The police have said there was no suicide note.

"Sushant Singh Rajput has committed suicide, Mumbai Police is investigating. -DCP Pranay Ashok, Spokesperson Mumbai Police," a statement released by Mumbai Police on Sunday afternoon, read.

The actor's mortal remains were then taken to Cooper Hospital in the city for conducting a postmortem.

Sushant Singh Rajput was reportedly battling depression over the past few months and undergoing treatment for the same. His social media posts from the past couple of months reveal that he even tried yoga and meditation to battle his state of mind.

The untimely death of the actor has sent shock waves among celebrities and his fans alike. Earlier actor Deepika Padukone, too, shared a written statement on Twitter addressing the importance of reaching out to those battling mental health issues. Scores of actors from across the nation took it online to share their grief and sorrow at the untimely demise of the young actor.

Edited by mid-day online desk, with inputs from agencies