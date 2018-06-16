Priyanka Chopra reveals art of nailing five outfit changes a day

Priyanka Chopra says she has mastered the art of pulling off five outfits in a day, and she's never afraid to take risks.

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra has taken yet another step to establish herself on foreign shores by collaborating with Harper's Bazaar for a miniseries. The actor, who is reportedly dating singer Nick Jonas, says she has mastered the art of pulling off five outfits in a day, and she's never afraid to take risks. "My teens were a little bit more tight pants, ponytails, hoops, puffy jackets. I was that girl in the '90s," Chopra says in the video.

"And then came the 2000s, and me becoming an actress, and I started wearing everything. Jewellery, clothes, hair, makeup! And then I realised that I looked like a Christmas tree going forward. So then I backtracked a little and I became too simple." It's only in her 30s that she says she found a middle ground with her looks — and typically sticks to dresses and a "good shoe".

"I'm always changing out of clothes, changing into clothes, and being really chic at it. That's why I need amazing people like her," she says of her stylist, Mimi Cuttrell. She adds that she loves pairing monochrome outfits with funky accessories like small sunglasses and cool bags. "I think I've realised that I really have to be true to me and what I want to say, whatever the trends might be, what am I feeling at that moment?"

