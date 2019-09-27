Priyanka Chopra reveals how she healed after father's death

Priyanka Chopra is currently on a promotional spree for her upcoming film, The Sky Is Pink. This is her comeback film after a hiatus from the Hindi Film industry.

Priyanka Chopra's father, the late Dr. Ashok Chopra breathed his last on June 10, 2013. Daughters are always the dearest to their fathers and the same was the case with PeeCee. She even got herself inked with the quote, 'Daddy's Little Girl'.

His absence definitely hurts but time heals everything. In a recent interview, while promoting The Sky Is Pink, Priyanka Chopra revealed that the absence of her father at her wedding was painful. The Quantico actress revealed through the interview that she was able to heal herself only while shooting for this film, as quoted by timesofindia.com.

Priyanka Chopra said that she did not know how to deal with her emotions until she filmed The Sky Is Pink as her character Aditi. Through this project, she understood that death is a very natural thing and instead of mourning it, we should celebrate the life that was lived.

Priyanka (37) got married to American singer Nick Jonas (27) in December 2018. The actress followed up with a traditional wedding at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur after the church-wedding.

Coming back to Hindi films, the Aitraaz actress was supposed to make a comeback with Salman Khan's Bharat. However, due to her wedding date clashing around the same time, she had to back out of the film.

Talking about The Sky Is Pink, the film is about a couple, Aditi (Priyanka Chopra Jonas) and Niren Chaudhary (Farhan Akhtar), told through the lens of their spunky teenage daughter Aisha Chaudhary (Zaira Wasim) who was diagnosed with a terminal illness. Aisha becomes a motivational speaker after being diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis at the age of 13.

Zaira Wasim is not a part of any promotional activity as she has quit working in films. Helmed by Shonali Bose, the film recently travelled to Toronto Film Festival and released on October 11, 2019, in India.

