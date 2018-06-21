Priyanka Chopra reveals why she wasn't cast in Hollywood projects

Priyanka Chopra spoke about facing stereotypes at work

Priyanka Chopra

Yesterday, Priyanka Chopra attended the Forbes Women's Summit in New York. The Quantico actor stepped out in a grey metallic outfit by Ralph Lauren from his Pre-Fall 2018 collection. PeeCee shared the stage with Indra Nooyi, CEO, PepsiCo. She shared advice from late father, Ashok Chopra.

"My dad always told me, 'You don't want to fit into a glass slipper that someone else made for you. Go shatter that glass ceiling'." She also spoke about facing stereotypes at work. "I was not cast in projects because I came from an industry which was different." But she said she wasn't afraid to walk into a room and introduce herself. "I'm an actor, but I'm also someone who's not defined by my ethnicity or where I come from."

Priyanka, whose foray into the entertainment industry began at the age of 17 when she won Miss India and went on to win Miss World, followed by Bollywood and now Hollywood, hopes to inspire people with the feelings she during the course of what has been a "fascinating" journey.

"I've always wanted to write a book, but the timing never felt right. With each opportunity that presented itself, my first instinct was always to wait...because I wasn't (and I'm still not) finished. "I wanted to do more, live more, and achieve more, before putting pen to paper and exposing things I've always kept private to the world," added the actress, who currently features in "Quantico".

