Priyanka Chopra rings in a friend's birthday in Jodhpuri style

Oct 05, 2018, 11:50 IST | mid-day online correspondent

On Tuesday, PeeCee's bestie Tamanna's husband Sudeep Dutt turned a year older. He cut the cake with a sword and PeeCee insisted that he lick the icing off it. Nick surely must have been amused

Priyanka Chopra with bestie Tamanna and husband Sudeep Dut

Apart from scouting for wedding locations, Priyanka Chopra and fiancé Nick Jonas also attended a birthday bash in Jodhpur.

The Bollywood-turned-Hollywood actress also wished the "Maharaja" in a sweet way!

On Tuesday, PeeCee's bestie Tamanna's husband Sudeep Dutt turned a year older. He cut the cake with a sword and PeeCee insisted that he lick the icing off it. Nick surely must have been amused. Take a look at the post right away!

 
 
 
When you cut the cake with a sword .... you have to eat like this....

Priyanka and Nick officially confirmed their engagement last month with a Roka ceremony, followed by a private party in Mumbai. On September 16, Nick celebrated his 26th birthday with his lady love and friends and family at a baseball match. The newly-engaged couple also went on a short trip to Mexico for a day of sightseeing and dining in the seaside town of Cabo San Lucas, before leaving for Guadalajara.

