Priyanka Chopra rings in a friend's birthday in Jodhpuri style
Apart from scouting for wedding locations, Priyanka Chopra and fiancé Nick Jonas also attended a birthday bash in Jodhpur.
The Bollywood-turned-Hollywood actress also wished the "Maharaja" in a sweet way!
On Tuesday, PeeCee's bestie Tamanna's husband Sudeep Dutt turned a year older. He cut the cake with a sword and PeeCee insisted that he lick the icing off it. Nick surely must have been amused. Take a look at the post right away!
When you cut the cake with a sword .... you have to eat like this....
Priyanka and Nick officially confirmed their engagement last month with a Roka ceremony, followed by a private party in Mumbai. On September 16, Nick celebrated his 26th birthday with his lady love and friends and family at a baseball match. The newly-engaged couple also went on a short trip to Mexico for a day of sightseeing and dining in the seaside town of Cabo San Lucas, before leaving for Guadalajara.
