Priyanka Chopra shares a loved-up photo with Nick Jonas

Nick Jonas arrived in New Delhi where fiancÃ©e Priyanka Chopra is shooting for Shonali Bose's The Sky Is Pink

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. Picture courtesy/Priyanka Chopra's Instagram account

We have yet to recover from the Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh wedding celebrations (there are two more receptions lined up in Mumbai on November 28 and December 1) and Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas's big fat wedding is at our door. Thursday (November 23), Nick Jonas arrived in New Delhi where fiancée Priyanka Chopra is shooting for Shonali Bose's The Sky Is Pink.

PeeCee shared a loved-up picture on Instagram and wrote, "Welcome home, baby (sic)." As PeeCee will be shooting for the film right till the wedding, the American singer will be overseeing the preparations at the venue in Jodhpur. Before catching a flight from New York, Jonas was papped outside a Chopard store. He was spotted with two big bags leading to speculation that he had shopped for some sparklers for his bride-to-be. Priyanka and Nick's wedding festivities will be from November 28 to December 3.

View this post on Instagram Welcome home baby... ð A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) onNov 22, 2018 at 4:36am PST

The lovely couple later had a lovely Thanksgiving dinner with their family, Priyanka posted a picture from the fun-filled dinner and wrote, "Happy thanksgiving.. family.. forever.. [sic]"

View this post on Instagram Happy thanksgiving.. family.. forever.. A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) onNov 22, 2018 at 11:53am PST

It has been reported that Priyanka will tie the knot at Jodhpur's grand Umaid Bhawan Palace. Earlier, Priyanka and Nick stopped by the Beverly Hills courthouse to fill out the necessary paperwork to obtain a marriage license in the United States. PC had an bridal shower in New York and then a bachelorette party in Amsterdam and Italy.

In August, Priyanka and Nick confirmed their engagement during a trip to Mumbai, where their families gathered for a Roka ceremony and a gala celebration.

