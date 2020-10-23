Priyanka Chopra shares a picture from Germany, says 'Everything will be ok'

Priyanka Chopra is making most of her time to entertain her fans on social media with one different post after another. On some days, she shares glimpses of her journey in the industry in the last 20 years, which will be gazed at more closely once people get to read her memoir, Unfinished.

On some days, we see her shenanigans with her hubby Nick Jonas. In the latest post, she shares two pictures from her outing all the way from Germany and wrote- 'Everything is going to be ok.' (sic) She could be seen with an adorable pet, white jacket, black headgear, and a black mask.

Have a look at her post right here:

Talking about her journey in an interview with Bombay Times recently, the actress said, "I'm a small-town girl who had dreams and aspirations bigger than I was supposed to have. So with my story, I hope the reader understands the resilience and grace under fire that is needed to chase their dreams. I will leave it to the readers to find their connect with my story, but I hope it inspires them to push boundaries and to be the best version of themselves. It was a cathartic experience writing this, as it brought so many memories back to the surface for me, which is my reward in so many ways."

Nobody wishes to give up on their dreams, and that's Priyanka Chopra's motto. "You can do what you dream of. You just have to try. Add hard work, perseverance, confidence, determination and vision into the mix - and the world is yours! Having said that, I also want them to know that it's okay to pick up, walk away, leave things unfinished, and move on to what's next if that's what your journey requires to get to the next destination. Everyone's story is different so what you focus on is what you can create for yourself."

She made her Bollywood debut with 2003's The Hero- Love Story of A Spy and went on to do films like Andaz, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Aitraaz, Waqt- The Race Against Time, Krrish, Don, Dostana, Fashion, Kaminey, Don 2, Agneepath, Krrish 3, Bajirao Mastani, and was last seen in The Sky Is Pink.

*Keep scrolling to read more news*

Also Read: First Glimpse: Priyanka Chopra Shares Her Look From The White Tiger

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news