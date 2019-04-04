Priyanka Chopra shares news about Jonas Brothers' next song Cool

hollywood

The Jonas Brothers made a comeback after six years with Sucker, which rocketed to No 1 on the Billboards' Hot 100 songs chart and are all set for their next 'Cool'

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared the news on social media that husband Nick Jonas and his brothers, Kevin and Joe, will be out with a new track, Cool, today. The Jonas Brothers made a comeback after six years with Sucker, which rocketed to No 1 on the Billboards' Hot 100 songs chart.

According to billboard.com, The trio (Nick, Kevin and Joe) had previously reached a number 5 high with "Burnin' Up" in 2008. The 'Sucker' video was unveiled last month. It featured Priyanka along with her husband and singer Nick. It also features Kevin and his spouse Danielle, as well as Joe and his fiancee and "Game Of Thrones" star Sophie Turner in the over three-minute video.

Jonas Brothers' band was formed in 2005. The band has created hits like "Burnin' up", "Hold on" and "Fly with me". The Jonas Brothers split up in 2013.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra is set to launch a contest on the dating app Bumble to find a suitable candidate who will work in the marketing division of her banner. Priyanka and her team will find their next marketing assistant in India via the networking app. The chosen candidate will work on the promotion for her upcoming release, The Sky Is Pink. She is also scouting for a production intern in the US to support upcoming projects of her production company, Purple Pebble Pictures. Starting tomorrow, users of the app in India and the US can apply for the positions.

