Priyanka Chopra shares picture and video from Quantico sets

Priyanka Chopra has been sharing several pictures on Instagram from the set of Quantico. This is part of the actor's countdown to the new season of the show, which kicks off on April 26. After wrapping up a schedule in Ireland, Priyanka Chopra is now shooting in Italy.

Priyanka Chopra will be back as FBI agent Alex Parrish in the new instalment of the series. The Indian actress got global acclaim after the show and also won two People's Choice Awards for her role. Season three will see Alex going back to navigating the dangerous waters of the CIA that she left behind when she retired to Italy. The show also stars Russell Tovey, Alan Powell and Blair Underwood.

Quantico season three is scheduled to premiere in April. Here are some pictures and videos Priyanka Chopra has shared on her Instagram account:

