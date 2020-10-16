Priyanka Chopra shares the first look from her upcoming film, The White Tiger

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Rajkummar Rao will soon be seen in a Netflix movie titled The White Tiger, based on Aravind Adiga's novel by the same name. The actress recently shared the first look from the film, which features Rajkummar Rao and actor Adarsh Gourav.

Sharing the post, Priyanka wrote, "So proud to present the first look of THE WHITE TIGER - directed, written, and produced by Ramin Bahrani..."

The White Tiger follows the extraordinary journey of a self-made man from being a tea-shop worker in a village to a successful entrepreneur in a big city.

A couple of other stills from the film were released recently, too, featuring Priyanka Chopra. Take a look below:

Well, considering the film stars such a talented cast, we can't wait to catch it on Netflix soon!

