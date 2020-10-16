Priyanka Chopra shares the first look from her upcoming film, The White Tiger
Priyanka Chopra shared a still from The White Tiger, her Netflix movie co-starring Rajkummar Rao, based on Aravind Adiga's novel of the same name
Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Rajkummar Rao will soon be seen in a Netflix movie titled The White Tiger, based on Aravind Adiga's novel by the same name. The actress recently shared the first look from the film, which features Rajkummar Rao and actor Adarsh Gourav.
Sharing the post, Priyanka wrote, "So proud to present the first look of THE WHITE TIGER - directed, written, and produced by Ramin Bahrani..."
View this post on Instagram
So proud to present the first look of THE WHITE TIGER - directed, written, and produced by Ramin Bahrani, based on The New York Times Bestseller and the 2008 Man Booker Prize-winning novel. This is a story about a family and the plight of one man - Balram Halwai played by Adarsh Gourav, one of the most talented newcomers I've ever worked with, and one of the most remarkable performances I’ve seen in a long time. Balram’s rise from a poor villager to successful entrepreneur in modern India showcases how hunger and the lack of opportunity can build and drive a human being’s animal instinct of survival. Rajkumar Rao, already one of the most prolific actors in india, will showcase depths very few can. The film is powerful. It will make you uncomfortable, and most importantly it will entertain you. Coming soon to Netflix globally. @netflixfilm @netflixqueue @netflix_in @gouravadarsh @rajkummar_rao @vjymaurya @maheshmanjrekar @mukul.deora @Ava @purplepebblepictures @tessjosephcasting
The White Tiger follows the extraordinary journey of a self-made man from being a tea-shop worker in a village to a successful entrepreneur in a big city.
A couple of other stills from the film were released recently, too, featuring Priyanka Chopra. Take a look below:
View this post on Instagram
Unveiling the first look of the film THE WHITE TIGER, the screen adaptation of the Man Booker Prize Winner by Aravind Adiga. So excited to share this with everybody. Lots more coming up soon! Images by @khamkhaphotoartist @priyankachopra @rajkummar_rao @vjymaurya @tessjoseph19 @tessjosephcasting @netflixfilm @netflixqueue @netflix_in @mukul.deora @ava
Well, considering the film stars such a talented cast, we can't wait to catch it on Netflix soon!
*Keep scrolling to read more news*
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.
Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe