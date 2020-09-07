Priyanka Chopra shares the IPL 2020 anthem but it's her new hairstyle that steals the show

Priyanka Chopra is one of the most stylish and gorgeous actresses in Tinsel Town. She has made a lot of noise for her style and fashion both in India and the West. That's not all, she also loves to experiment with her hairstyle and that's exactly what she has done once again.

Taking to her Instagram account, she shared her excitement for this year's IPL and also shared with the fans the new anthem, but what caught everyone's attention was, as stated above, her hairdo.

Have a look at the video right here:

2020 is all the more special for the actress as she has completed two glorious decades in the entertainment industry. She became Miss World in 2000 and made her Bollywood debut in 2003 with Anil Sharma's The Hero: Love Story of a Spy and in the same year had Raj Kanwar's Andaaz.

She went on to do films like Aitraaz, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Don, Fashion, Dostana, Kaminey, Barfi, Don 2, Agneepath, and Bajirao Mastani. Claim to fame in the West happened with the International series, Quantico in 2016 and she also acted in Dwayne Johnson's Baywatch in 2017.

She's now gearing up for Netflix's The White Tiger with Rajkummar Rao.

*Keep scrolling to read more news*

Also Read: See Photo: Priyanka Chopra's Selfie With Her Lil Big Boy Is Adorable

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news