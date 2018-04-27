Priyanka Chopra shimmered in sequined top on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon

Priyanka Chopra looked like a shiny disco ball in a shimmery sequined top on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon



Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon to promote the new season of Quantico. The actor looked like a shiny disco ball in a shimmery sequined top. Bappi Lahiri must certainly be happy to belt out I Am A Disco Dancer specially for her. PeeCee wanted to kick off the promotional rounds on American talk shows with all things bright and beautiful.

Here's a glimpse of Priyanka Chopra on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon





Once again Priyanka Chopra is back to enchant the audience as FBI Agent Alex Parrish in the Television series, Quantico. The actress is occupied promoting the series, which is set to hit the television. However, despite juggling between her promotions and other sets of media interactions, the desi girl managed to watch the trailer of Veere Di Wedding.

Priyanka Chopra's recent visit to London has yet again fuelled rumours that she will be one of the bridesmaids at Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's royal wedding next month. It is said that PeeCee made a stopover for the fittings. The former Suits actor and Priyanka are buddies and used to often hang out together.

