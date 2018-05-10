Priyanka Chopra slays, Deepika Padukone repeats

Priyanka Chopra continued to wow world media at the Met Gala after-party in New York.

Priyanka Chopra continued to wow world media at the Met Gala after-party in New York. After her velvet gown and ornate hood red carpet appearance, PeeCee stunned in a figure-hugging outfit. She chose black and gold faux leather pants with a knotted black top.

A sling bag, blood red lips and golden hoops complimented her look. Deepika Padukone chose a golden velvet dress with black tights. It looked familiar as she had worn it with distressed jeans at Kaajal Anand's birthday party at Shah Rukh Khan's home in January this year.

Dippy was keen to make a sartorial statement that repeating clothes is okay. But not at the Met Gala events, which is considered the night of high fashion. Did she think no one would remember what she wore four months ago? Not sure what was on her mind.

