Priyanka Chopra spends time with family while filming The White Tiger in Delhi

Priyanka Chopra, who's currently shooting for The White Tiger with Rajkummar Rao in New Delhi, is having a great time hanging out with her family and friends in the capital. The Sky Is Pink actress shared a photo on her Instagram story of herself with her mum Madhu Chopra and two other relatives. And if you look closely, PeeCee seems to be missing a sandal! The 37-year-old actress captioned the photo as, "Family time in Delhi!"

Priyanka Chopra also shared a couple of photos, a throwback one from her time working on the American TV show, Quantico. The first photo shows the actress walking in what looks to be a cemetery, while the next picture shows her studying a script. Check out the pictures below!

Speaking about The White Tiger, the film is being shot in Delhi and is based on the Booker Prize-winning book of the same name by Aravind Adiga. Ramin Bahrani, who directed Michael B. Jordan and Michael Shannon-starrer Fahrenheit 451, will be directing the project.

Apart from PeeCee and Rajkummar, newcomer Adarsh Gourav will also be seen in the film produced by Mukul Deora. The book follows the extraordinary journey of a self-made man from a tea-shop worker to a successful entrepreneur.

