Priyanka Chopra steps out of her house after two months, shares an amusing post on Instagram

We all are waiting for that day when we will get the opportunity to step out of the house and meet our friends and even family members again. We all are desperately waiting for that day when the Coronavirus pandemic finally ends. But Priyanka Chopra has finally stepped out of her house after two months and her Instagram post on the same says it all about her reaction.

Taking to her Instagram account, she wrote an amusing and amazing caption. She wrote- "Eyes are never quiet. #FirstDayOutIn2Months Thanks for the mask @avoyermagyan." (sic)

Have a look right here:

But during these two months, the actress was clearly having a gala time on her social media account, amalgamating pictures and videos with both fun and knowledge. While some of her Instagram posts were about her shenanigans, a lot of her videos and posts were about the seriousness of the crisis we all are going through. But given she has finally stepped out of her home after two months, it seems the situation should come back to normal soon.

May is a very special month for the actress as it marks her anniversary in Hindi Cinema. Very soon, the actress will be completing 17 glorious years, and let's see how her fans celebrate the occasion. On the work front, the actress will star with Rajkummar Rao in Netflix's The White Tiger.

