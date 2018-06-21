Priyanka Chopra: Stories of refugees heartbreaking

Priyanka Chopra who is currently in the US, posted on social media a heartfelt message on the night of Wednesday, observed as World Refugee Day

Priyanka Chopra

Actress Priyanka Chopra, who visited the Rohingya refugee camps earlier this year, says stories shared by refugee children were heartbreaking. As Unicef Goodwill Ambassador, she hopes to protect their rights. Priyanka has been actively involved with Unicef for the past twelve years.

The actress, who is currently in the US, posted on social media a heartfelt message on the night of Wednesday, observed as World Refugee Day. She also shared a short video which features some of her moments with refugee children from Jordan and Bangladesh.

No matter where they come from #AChildIsAChild and they deserve the right to a childhood. pic.twitter.com/dQZj5mpIWA — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) June 20, 2018

"Today is World Refugee Day and right now there are more than 65 million people around the world that have been forcibly displaced from their homes. I have met a few of these children in both Jordan and Bangladesh. Many told me stories of lost family members and friends.

"Many suffer without adequate food, shelter, health and education. All the stories are heartbreaking. On World Refugee Day, I am supporting Unicef's goal to protect the rights of refugee children," Priyanka Chopra wrote in an accompanying message with the video.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Except for the change in headline, the story has been provided "AS-IS," "AS AVAILABLE, without any verification or editing from our side. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever