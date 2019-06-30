Priyanka Chopra stuns in a pink saree at Sophie-Joe's wedding in Paris

bollywood

Priyanka Chopra wore a baby pink lace saree for the wedding, and she sure looked drop-dead gorgeous in it

Priyanka Chopra chose to go desi at brother-in-law Joe Jonas' wedding with Game of Thrones star and fellow 'J Sister' Sophie Turner. PeeCee wore a baby pink lace saree for the wedding, and she sure looked drop-dead gorgeous in it. After hosting a surprise wedding ceremony in Vegas last month, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner tied the knot in a second ceremony in France, on Saturday, June 29.

Priyanka paired her gorgeous pastel pink saree with classy jewellery with her hair tied in a neat bun. The Quantico actress kept her makeup minimal and lovely.

Nick Jonas, too, looked dashing in a black tuxedo paired with a matching bow tie. Since the beginning of her career as a movie star, the actor has maintained a committed relationship with sarees. She never fails to disappoint when it comes to picking the right saree for the right occasion, and needless to say, she absolutely owns the traditional look every time.

While unlike their Vegas ceremony, none of the people who attended the wedding uploaded live updates on social media. In contrast to their first marriage ceremony, which DJ Diplo ended up live-streaming on social media, Sophie Turner told Harper's Bazaar, UK, as cited by People, that they plan on making this celebration "as low-key as possible". According to a source, Sophie wore a long lace dress paired with a beautiful veil. She left her hair down and went with light makeup to complete the look.

