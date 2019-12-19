Priyanka Chopra supports students protesting the CAA; says every voice counts

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Among the growing number of Bollywood celebrities speaking up about the Citizenship Amendment Act and the protests taking place across the country due to it, Priyanka Chopra, too, has now spoken in support of the students protesting against the act. The actress took to Twitter to share her thoughts on the same.

She wrote, "In a thriving democracy, to raise one's voice peacefully and be met with the violence is wrong. Every voice counts. And each voice will work towards changing India. #HaveVoiceWillRaise #HaveVoiceMustRaise."

Check out her tweet below:

A few other Bollywood celebs, including Riteish Deshmukh, Swara Bhasker, Sidharth Malhotra, Ayushmann Khurrana, Vir Das, Rajkummar Rao, Anurag Kashyap and others, have raised their voice against the CAA and supporting the protestors.

Riteish Deshmukh recently said, "I stand in solidarity with the students protesting peacefully. What makes our country great is that every voice is heard, be it of one person or thousands. I do not support any kind of violence. We are, and have always been, proud of our police force but this time they should have been more compassionate while assessing and tackling the situation. Our students didn't deserve this."

Swara Bhasker, too, wrote, "Why are students being treated like criminals? Why are hostels being tear-gassed? What is going on, Delhi police? It is shocking and shameful."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates