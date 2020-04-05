Priyanka Chopra thanks PM Modi after he lauds her contribution to combat COVID-19

Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Sunday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for lauding her for contributions to the PM CARES Fund. Priyanka replied to Prime Minister's tweet in which he had lauded her for her contribution and tweeted, "Thank you shri @narendramodi. We are strongest together."

She also took the moment to thank everyone who has contributed as her tweet further read, "Thank you to everyone who also contributed and helped impact this important cause."

Thank you shri @narendramodi. We are strongest together. Thank you to everyone who also contributed and helped impact this important cause. https://t.co/uUxfSkreiD — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) April 5, 2020

This comes two days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded her and tweeted, "Be it individuals or institutions, diligent professionals or eminent personalities, everyone is coming together for the healthier future of India. Thank you @icsi_cs @priyankachopra @anilkumble1074 for contributing to PM-CARES."

Jonas along with her singer husband Nick Jonas donated to several organisations including PM CARES Fund, Goonj, Feeding America and others to combat COVID-19 which has affected over 10 lakh people globally.

