Priyanka Chopra to Narendra Modi: Touched by your kind words

Along with the tweet, Priyanka Chopra shared a photograph in which she, Nick Jonas and Madhu Chopra can be seen having moments of laughter with the PM

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas with Narendra Modi/picture courtesy: Yogen Shah

Newlywed actress Priyanka Chopra has thanked Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for gracing her wedding reception with his presence.

"A heartfelt thank you to our honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modiji for gracing us with your presence. Touched by your kind words and blessings," Priyanka wrote on social media account on Wednesday.

Modi, who was dressed in a white kurta-pyjama with a black Nehru jacket, gifted the newlyweds a rose each and remained on stage for about 10 minutes. He met Nick and Priyanka's families with folded hands and exchanged pleasantries.

After getting married at Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan palace last week, Priyanka and Nick hosted a grand reception party in Delhi, on Tuesday. The reception also saw designers like Ritu Kumar, Rohit Bal, Ritu Beri, Anju Modi, JJ Valaya, Raghavendra Rathore, Gaurav Gupta, Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna, along with Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) President Sunil Sethi, in attendance. Key media persons were also invited.

Post the reception, the duo is back to Mumbai. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were spotted at the Mumbai airport. Take a look!

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the Mumbai airport/All pictures:Satej Shinde

