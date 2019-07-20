Priyanka Chopra wants to Make In India

bollywood

While Poorna Jagannathan has joined the cast of the Netflix original film, buzz is that closer home, Priyanka Chopra has hired three casting agencies to finalise 20 Indian actors for supporting roles in the movie.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Work on Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Mindy Kaling's untitled wedding comedy is moving at a brisk pace. While Poorna Jagannathan has joined the cast of the Netflix original film, buzz is that closer home, Chopra has hired three casting agencies to finalise 20 Indian actors for supporting roles in the movie.



Poorna Jagannatha

An actor, vying for a part, reveals, "Since the film is a cross-cultural comedy, it requires characters that depict the diversity of India. The story has been written such that they are not cardboard characters; instead it delves deep into the ethnicity of each character. There are few key roles for which they are essentially seeking Tamil actors."



Mindy Kaling

Since Chopra is a co-producer on the project, her team at Purple Pebble is shouldering the line production work in India. "The team is closely working with the three well-known casting directors to zero in on the artistes. The production team will fly down to India post-October to conduct an extensive recce before the project rolls by year-end." mid-day reached out to Chopra, who remained unavailable for comment.

Also read: See photos: Priyanka Chopra slays it in a black leather dress on the streets of New York

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates