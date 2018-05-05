Priyanka Chopra, Will Smith part of YouTube originals

Priyanka Chopra and Hollywood star Will Smith will soon star in ad-supported originals by video-sharing site YouTube



Priyanka Chopra and Hollywood star Will Smith will soon star in ad-supported originals by video-sharing site YouTube. Chopra will reportedly host a series titled If I Could Tell You Just One Thing, which will feature her journey to meet inspirational people and ask them advice on how to change the world.

Smith plans to jump out of a helicopter over the Grand Canyon to celebrate his 50th birthday in September. The stunt, with a charity component to it, is dubbed The Jump Off. It will be live-streamed.

