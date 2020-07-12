Priyanka Chopra wishes her brother Siddharth Chopra on his birthday with an adorable childhood picture

It's Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth Chopra's birthday today, and the actress shared an adorable childhood picture of her along with her brother to wish him on the special occasion.

Taking to her Instagram account, this is what she wrote to wish him- "I wish I could rewind to the time when you looked like my baby brother... and when your birthday was a countdown to mine for me. Oh wait... it still is. Happy birthday Sid... Miss you." (sic)

Have a look at the post right here:

Filmmaker Tarun Mansukhani, who directed Chopra in his debut film Dostana, commented on the post by writing- "happy birthday Gooch!!" (sic) This was followed by four hearts. Another filmmaker Srishti Bahl Arya wrote- "The gucch! Happy happy!" (sic)

Chopra has been a part of the Hindi film industry for the last 17 years. She made her debut with Anil Sharma's The Hero- Love Story of a Spy and in the same year acted in Raj Kanwar's Andaaz. She rose to fame with her performance as Sonia in Abbas-Mustan's thriller, Aitraaz, and became the second only female actor to win the award for the Best Actor in a Negative Role after Kajol for Gupt in the year 1998.

She then went on to do films like Don, Salaam-E-Ishq, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Waqt- The Race Against Time, Dostana, Fashion, Kaminey, 7 Khoon Maaf, Barfi!, Krrish 3, Mary Kom, and Bajirao Mastani. She made a name for herself in Hollywood with the series Quantico, and also acted in Baywatch with Dwayne Johnson. She's now all set to collaborate with Keanu Reeves for Matrix 4.

