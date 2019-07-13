Priyanka Chopra wishes 'mother-in-love' Denise Jonas happy birthday

bollywood

Priyanka Chopra posted an adorable picture with husband Nick Jonas and her 'Mama J' on the Instagram story and wrote, "Love you loads Mama J, wishing you the best day ever!!!"

Priyanka Chopra with mother-in-law Denise Jonas and husband Nick. Pic/Priyanka's Instagram account

After tying the knot with Jonas in December last year in India, Priyanka Chopra had never shied away from sharing her love for the Jonas family. Currently, the actor seems to be having the time of her life with her husband and keeps sharing loved-up pictures with the singer.

Recently, she shared a picture in which she is seen all drenched in water as she posed with a cocktail in her hand. The two had been strolling the streets of France and later Italy as part of their holiday. On the work front, Priyanka wrapped up shooting for The Sky Is Pink in June and penned a heartfelt post for the team.

The Sky Is Pink marks the Bollywood comeback of Priyanka in Hindi cinema after a hiatus of almost three years. The film is based on the life of Aisha Chaudhary, who became a motivational speaker after being diagnosed with an immune deficiency at the age of 13. It also sheds light on the love story of her parents. The film is co-produced by Priyanka, Ronnie, and Siddharth and will hit the big screens on October 11, this year.

