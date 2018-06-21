Priyanka Chopra: You don't have to be finished to tell your story

The memoir will be published by Penguin Random House India. "So glad to be starting a new chapter (literally) with the amazing teams at Penguin Random House in the US, India, and around the world," Priyanka said

Priyanka Chopra

Actress Priyanka Chopra, who is writing her memoir titled Unfinished, always wanted to write a book but wanted to wait to do a bit more in life. But now she feels she doesn't have to be "finished" to tell her story. "The feeling of checking something off your 'bucket list' gives you an indescribable sense of accomplishment...and that's where I am in this moment," Priyanka posted on Instagram on Wednesday.

The post came a day after the official announcement of the memoir, which will be published simultaneously in India, the US and Britain next year. Priyanka, whose foray into the entertainment industry began at the age of 17 when she won Miss India and went on to win Miss World, followed by Bollywood and now Hollywood, hopes to inspire people with the feelings she during the course of what has been a "fascinating" journey.

"I've always wanted to write a book, but the timing never felt right. With each opportunity that presented itself, my first instinct was always to wait...because I wasn't (and I'm still not) finished. "I wanted to do more, live more, and achieve more, before putting pen to paper and exposing things I've always kept private to the world," added the actress, who currently features in "Quantico".

"Unfinished" is a collection of personal essays, stories, and observations by the Unicef Goodwill Ambassador. She hopes to spread the message: "If I can...anyone can." When Priyanka looks back on her life as a public person, she says she feels "super proud of what I've done and where my life is right now".

"I've realised you don't have to be finished to tell your story, and that sometimes life's greatest lessons are taught along the ride...when you're still figuring things out...when you're 'Unfinished'," she added. The memoir will be published by Penguin Random House India. "So glad to be starting a new chapter (literally) with the amazing teams at Penguin Random House in the US, India, and around the world," Priyanka said.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever