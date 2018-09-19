Priyanka Chopra's Bhoga Khirikee to release on October 26

regional-cinema

'Bhoga Khirikee' (Broken Window), Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra's first Assamese film as producer, will hit the screens on October 26 across Assam and other parts of the country.

Priyanka Chopra/Picture Courtesy: @priyankachopra|Instagram

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, Priyanka Chopra's mother and co-producer Madhu Chopra said: "The film will be commercially released on October 26 across all theatres in Assam. We will also release it in most of East India, Mumbai and Delhi."

The Purple Pebble Pictures of the 'Quantico' star, is "negotiating with other studios" to release the film in other parts of the country with sizable Assamese people, Madhu Chopra added.

Made at a cost of around Rs 2.5-3 crore, 'Bhoga Khirikee' is directed by national award winning director Jahnu Barua and the star cast include Zerifa Wahid, Seema Biswas, Joy Kashyap, Sanjay Khargharia, Kasvi Sharma, Mohonned Ali Shah and Bishnu Khargharia.

Talking about the film, Barua said: "It is a story of Assam and was with me for many years. I have updated it to suit today's context. 'Bhoga Khirikee' is from the core of my heart. It is a very special story."

Chopra said that the film is about trust and hope between people, while the music composed by Ibson Lal Baruah is "so haunting and catchy that it will stay for a long time".

Along with Purple Pebble Pictures, Shahnaab Alam's Easterly Entertainment has produced Bhoga Khirikee. Camera work in the film is by Suman Dowerah, art design by Phatik Baruah, while editing is done by Hu-en Barua. Amrit Pritam has designed the sound and Debajit Changmai will do the final mixing of the film.

