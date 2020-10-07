Search

Priyanka Chopra's birthday wishes to brother Siddharth's alleged girlfriend Neelam Upadhyaya looks special

Updated: 07 October, 2020 10:42 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

South actor Neelam Upadhyaya turned a year older on Monday. PeeCee shared a family portrait, which included Upadhyaya - a sign that they approve of her

Neelam Upadhyaya (Picture courtesy/Instagram account: neelamupadhyaya)
It was south actress Neelam Upadhyaya's birthday on October 5. The actress, who turned 27 this year, had a special birthday wish from none other than Priyanka Chopra Jonas. PC extended warm greetings to Neelam on social media, who is said to be dating her brother Siddharth Chopra.

PeeCee shared a family portrait, which included Upadhyaya — a sign that they approve of her.

Siddharth has had two broken engagements, so the Chopras are keen things work out this time. Siddharth Chopra too wished Neelam on social media. He posted a couple of pictures with her rumoured girlfriend and wrote alongside, "Wish you a very happy birthday @neelamupadhyaya. Have all the cake u can and celebrate each moment. Have a blessed and a great year ahead [sic]"

Meanwhile, Neelam posted a picture of hers, chilling in the pool, holding a wine glass and captioned the picture, "Don't know about you but I'm feeling 27 [sic]"

 
 
 
Rumours of the two dating began when Neelam Upadhyaya was spotted with Siddharth Chopra at the Ambanis' Ganesh Puja, 2019. The actress was later spotted with Chopra at Ambanis' Holi party earlier this year, where she hung out with Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the party.

 
 
 
The pictures may not be of the best quality PARRR BURA NA MAANO HOLI HAI âÂ¨ðÂÂÂ

Wedding on cards anytime soon? We wonder!

First Published: 07 October, 2020 10:39 IST

