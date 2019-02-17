Priyanka Chopra's cousin Meera Chopra to give another shot in Bollywood

bollywood

Meeraa Chopra is now looking at Bollywood anew. Meeraa will also be seen in Shailesh Varma's Nastik, which has Arjun Rampal and Harshali Malhotra as co-stars

Meeraa Chopraa

After featuring in Satish Kaushik's Gang Of Ghosts (2014) and Vikram Bhatt's 1920 London (2016), Meeraa Chopraa disappeared from the Bollywood scene. She went on to do some South flicks.

Best remembered as Priyanka Chopra and Parineeti Chopra's cousin, Meeraa is now back on the scene with Ajay Bahl's film, Section 375. The courtroom drama stars Akshaye Khanna, Richa Chadha and Rahul Bhat. Meeraa is the latest addition to the cast. She plays a rape survivor.

After Meera Chopra's brief stint in Bollywood so far, last year, it was also learnt that Meera's superstar cousin, Priyanka Chopra, tried making her career in Canada as well.

A source also said, "They spent quality time together. Meera spoke to Priyanka about her recent projects and PeeCee helped arrange a meeting a top casting official at the CTV Television Network. Meera has bagged a part in a Canadian fantasy drama series. She will start shooting soon."

