Priyanka Chopra's first Christmas dinner with Jonas family

hollywood

In the pic, the Jonas and Chopra family can be seen raising a toast at the dinner table

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is having a gala time in London where she ringed in Christmas with husband Nick Jonas and his family. After sharing a glimpse of what the family did on Christmas Eve, the 36-year-old has shared with her fans a picture of them having a ball at the Christmas dinner. In the pic, the Jonas and Chopra family can be seen raising a toast at the dinner table. Apart from the newlyweds, the image features Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra and brother Siddharth.

View this post on Instagram From our family to yours. Merry Christmas ðâ¤ï¸ð A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) onDec 25, 2018 at 1:06pm PST

Also present in the picture are Nick's parents, Paul Kevin Jonas and Denise, along with Joe, his fiance Sophie Turner, the youngest Jonas brother, Franklin, among others.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' big fat wedding took place earlier this month at the opulent Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur. They tied the knot in two elaborate ceremonies.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever