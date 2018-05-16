Priyanka Chopra's fourth Marathi venture titled Paani

The motion poster of the Marathi venture Paani was shared on the official Twitter page of Purple Pebble Pictures

Priyanka Chopra's next Marathi venture is titled "Paani" and the actress-producer on Tuesday announced that the film is based on a true story and deals with a very topical issue. She said: "This is what I had envisioned when starting Purple Pebble Pictures -- A platform for good stories and new talent. 'Paani' is special because it's based on a true story and deals with a very topical issue."

We're happy to share that our 4th Marathi project, 'Paani', will begin shooting soon! It's an inspirational tale based on a true story, directed by @adinathkothare. Stay tuned... pic.twitter.com/h9GyPL9EDX — Purple Pebble Pictures (@PurplePebblePic) May 15, 2018

"We're happy to share that our fourth Marathi project, 'Paani', will begin shooting soon! It's an inspirational tale based on a true story, directed by Adinath Kothare," was written alongside the blue motion poster, which had Paani written on it in Marathi. Welcoming Kothare, she said: "Welcome aboard Adinath Kothare and team. Let's create something special together!"

The motion poster of the Marathi venture was shared on the official Twitter page of Purple Pebble Pictures. Priyanka has previously produced three Marathi films -- Ventilator, which won three National Film Awards, Kay Re Rascalaa, and Firebrand.

