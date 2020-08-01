Priyanka Chopra's fun in the sun will make you crave for some pool time!

Priyanka Chopra Jonas can't wait to hit the beach and soak in the California sun. Wearing oversized shades, she posted a selfie and captioned it, 'When I met you in the summer'.

The actor was inspired by the lyrics of Calvin Harris's chartbuster. While PeeCee raised the style quotient a notch higher, buddy actor-producer Mindy Kaling exclaimed, "Dear Lord," and Sussanne Khan called her a 'scorcher'. Compliments are always welcome.

View this post on Instagram When I met you in the summer... âï¸ A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) onJul 30, 2020 at 1:13pm PDT

Recently, Priyanka Chopra tweeted to announce that she and her husband, American pop star Nick Jonas, had donated to the Assam and bihar flood relief organisations. The actress also asked her fans to help out.

On the work front, Priyanka will be seen in The White Tiger, a Netflix film where she stars with Adarsh Gourav and Rajkummar Rao. The film is based on Aravind Adiga's Man Booker Prize-winning novel of the same name, and is being directed by Iranian filmmaker Ramin Bahrani.

