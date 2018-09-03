Priyanka Chopra's future father-in-law files for bankruptcy

hollywood

Nick Jonas' father is planning to sell most of his assets to pay the debt. Nick and musician brothers Joe and Kevin are also likely to bail daddy dearest out

Nick Jonas with finace Priyanka Chopra and mother Denise, father Paul Jonas

The Jonas Brothers are doing great, however, it looks like their father is facing some serious financial problems. Nick Jonas' father, Paul, is facing financial problems. His construction and real estate company has filed for bankruptcy. As reported by an American entertainment portal, which has access to the legal documents, the debt is of USD 1 million, including a USD 268K judgment from a case his company had lost, reported TMZ.

Priyanka Chopra's future father-in-law is planning to sell most of his assets to pay the debt. Nick and musician brothers Joe and Kevin are also likely to bail daddy dearest out.

The Jonas Brothers had sold millions of records globally before the band broke up in 2013, and the trio has continued building their portfolios on their own. Nick reportedly has a net worth of USD 25 million. He has made most of his money as a solo artist, but he has also got a budding acting career and was recently seen in the 'Jumanji' remake.

Joe is said to have a net worth of USD 18 million and just listed his luxury farmhouse in Sherman Oaks for USD 4.25 million. Not to forget about Kevin, the rocker turned reality TV star has a reported net worth of USD 20 million.

Money definitely doesn't grow on trees; a lot of hard work goes in, but looks like the Jonas family tree has plenty of cash to go around.

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas enjoy their Mexican vacation

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates