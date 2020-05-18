Search

Priyanka Chopra's sun-kissed picture might brighten up your gloomy Monday

Updated: May 18, 2020, 14:15 IST | ANI | Mumbai

Priyanka Chopra posted a decked-up selfie of hers on social media and we can't get over her perfect sun-kissed picture.

Pic courtesy/Priyanka Chopra's Instagram account
Actor Priyanka Chopra shared a snap on social media where she can be seen basking in the sun and explained that 'it's a good day'. Sharing the picture on Instagram, the 37-year-old actor wrote: "Feeling blessed. The sun, a hat, and a cherry lip... it's a good day," followed by a sun emoticon.

In the picture, 'The Sky is Pink' actor is clad in a white crochet co-ords, teamed with a cute hat and sunglasses.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

Feeling blessed. âÂ£ The sun, a hat and a cherry lip... it’s a good day. âÂÂï¸Â

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) onMay 17, 2020 at 2:03pm PDT

The 'Don' actor is currently staying indoors with her singer husband Nick Jonas in the United States due to the coronavirus situation.

Chopra who is quite active on the photo-sharing platform, updating her fans about her whereabouts, on Sunday, reminisced about her debut at one of the most fashionable entertainment industry events - the Cannes Film Festival.

