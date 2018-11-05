Priyanka Chopra's super fun bachelorette party

bollywood

The bride-to-be has been joined by her cousin Parineeti Chopra and her future sister-in-law and 'Game of Thrones' actor Sophie Turner

Priyanka Chopra, who recently took the internet by storm with pictures from her fancy bridal shower, is now celebrating her fun bachelorette party with her girl gang and it looks like she is having the time of her life.

The bride-to-be has been joined by her cousin Parineeti Chopra and her future sister-in-law and 'Game of Thrones' actor Sophie Turner. She has flown off to Amsterdam with her friends to enjoy her final days as a bachelorette.

She took to her official Instagram account to share some super fun and glamorous pictures from the party. The 'Baywatch' actor looked smoking hot in a Georges Chakra ensemble, an embroidered mini dress with a floor length coat in feathers and crystals. She posted the picture with a witty caption, "Featherweight Champion of the world... #Bachelorette #FauxNotFur @georgeschakraofficial"

View this post on Instagram Featherweight Champion of the world... #Bachelorette #FauxNotFur @georgeschakraofficial A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) onNov 5, 2018 at 7:06am PST

She posted another stunning picture in the same outfit, posing for the camera. The 36-year-old actor also posted pictures on her official Twitter handle, writing, "A day in the life of...#bachelorette" Parineeti, who seems extremely excited as the sister of the bride-to-be also shared pictures from the party. In a picture posted by the 'Namaste England' actor on her Instagram story, she can be seen all smiles posing for the camera, with pastel pretty background and pink and silver balloons.

Parineeti also shared her party outfit on her Instagram story looking fabulous as ever dressed in a red check dress with black feathers coat and hair left open. The 'Meri Pyaari Bindu' actor also shared a picture with the girl gang, captioning it as, "Red, White and Bride! #PCsBachelorette"

View this post on Instagram Red, white and Bride!!! #Bachelorette A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) onNov 5, 2018 at 7:39am PST

She posted another photo with the 'Quantico' star posing for the camera on her Instagram story. Sophie Turner also gave her followers a sneak peek into the party by posting a picture of the 'Mary Kom' star on her Instagram story, captioning it as, "Bride Goals."

Last week, Priyanka's bridesmaids Mubina Rattonsey and Anjula Achari had hosted a bridal shower for her at Tiffany¿s Blue Box Café in New York City. It was attended by all her family members and close friends and the actor looked all excited and happy during the bash.

In August, Priyanka and Nick confirmed their engagement during a trip to Mumbai, where their families gathered for festivities, including a Roka ceremony and a big engagement celebration.

Since their engagement, the couple has been inseparable, traveling all around the world together. They've gone to Mexico for a quick weekend getaway, Mammoth Mountain in California and a favourite spot of Jonas', Mumbai, New York Fashion Week, among many more. On the professional front, Priyanka will be next seen in Shonali Bose's next directorial titled 'The Sky Is Pink', which also stars Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim.

