Priyanka Gandhi accuses Gangwar of insulting North Indians

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra accused Union Minister of State Santosh Kumar Gangwar on Sunday of insulting north Indians. He had said that recruiters complain of paucity of "quality people" in this part of the country for the posts which they wish to fill.

Minister of State for Labour and Employment (Independent Charge) Gangwar told reporters in Bareilly on Saturday that there was no dearth in employment in India but the recruiters who were visiting North India complain of dearth of quality people to fill vacancies in their firms.

"The issue of employment keep figuring in newspapers these days. I am handling the same ministry for labour and employment and examine the issue daily. I have understood the problem," he said.

"Recruiters who visit north India complain of facing dearth of quality people for the posts that they need to fill. (Hamaare Uttar Bharat mein jo log bhi recruitment karne aate hai, woh iss baat kaa sawaal kar dete hai ki jis pad ke liye hum rakh rahe hai, us quality kaa vyakti humko kam miltaa hai)," the minister had observed.

Vadra reacted strongly at the minister's statement and said, "Mr Minister, it has been more than five years for your government. There is no job creation. Whatever jobs were there, they have been snatched due to the economic slowdown brought by the government. You want to escape by insulting North Indians."

She added that the youth are looking towards the government hoping that it will something good for them.

(with inputs from PTI)

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates