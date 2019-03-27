Priyanka Gandhi arrives in Uttar Pradesh for three-day visit

national

Lucknow: With less than 15 days to go for the Lok Sabha elections to begin, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi on Wednesday arrived in Uttar Pradesh to start her three-day campaign.

Priyanka Gandhi, who wore a blue saree, interacted with party workers who welcomed her at the airport before she left for Amethi, her brother and Congress President Rahul Gandhi's parliamentary constituency.

During the day, the Congress leader will hold meetings with party workers at Musafirkhana, 22 km from Amethi's district headquarters Gauriganj. Meanwhile, a bitter poster war broke out in Amethi. Posters branded her as a "visitor" and accused her of neglecting the Amethi constituency.

The posters, put up by Samajwadi Party leader Jai Pratap Singh Yadav, read: "Dekha chunav, pahan liya saree, nahi chalegi ye hosiyari.' Rahul Gandhi, the incumbent MP, is pitted against Union Minister and BJP leader Smriti Irani this time too in Amethi.

From Amethi, Priyanka Gandhi will go to her mother Sonia Gandhi's Lok Sabha constituency Rae Bareli. On Thursday, she will meet party workers in Rae Bareli and then, on the last leg of her campaign, visit Faizabad Lok Sabha constituency, in which Ayodhya falls.

On March 18, the Congress leader kicked off her three-day river ride campaign from Prayagraj to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi.

The Congress, which won only two seats in the 2014 elections, is going it alone in Uttar Pradesh this time. The seven-phased Lok Sabha polls are scheduled from April 11 to May 19. Vote count will take place on May 23.

