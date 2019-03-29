Priyanka Gandhi: BJP govt is anti-farmer, pro-rich

national

The government has money for businessmen, but not for the poor, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra alleged.

Priyanka Gandhi during a rally

Uttar Pradesh: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday lashed out at the BJP, dubbing it "anti-farmer" and "pro-rich", and appealed to voters to oust the saffron party from power. Vadra accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of ignoring his constituency of Varanasi.

"The BJP government is anti-farmer, anti-forces. Farmers are reeling in debt," she said at a "nukkad sabha" on the last day of her three-day Uttar Pradesh visit. "The government's focus is only on helping the rich, making the rich richer."

The government has money for businessmen, but not for the poor, Vadra alleged. The Congress general secretary in-charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh accused the government of trying to shut down MGNREGA scheme and claimed that workers under the scheme had not been paid for six months.

