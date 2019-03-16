Priyanka Gandhi condemns New Zealand Christchurch attack

national

A 28-year-old suspect, identified as Brenton Harrison Tarrant appeared before the court on Saturday on murder charges connected with Friday's terror attacks. He was remanded in custody without plea until April 5

Priyanka Gandhi

New Delhi: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Congress's newly appointed general secretary for eastern Uttar Pradesh, on Saturday condemned the ghastly attack at New Zealand's Christchurch mosques, and extended condolences to families bereaved in the shooting in which as many as 49 people were killed.

"The horrific terrorist act in New Zealand should be a warning to the whole world: hatred is NEVER benign. My heart goes out to the victims and their families, may love and support from the millions who are repelled by this crime sustain them and give them courage," Priyanka tweeted.

The terror attack suspect, who live-streamed for about 17 minutes his rampage through two mosques here, is an Australian-born citizen and is a resident of Dunedin, situated around 360 km south of Christchurch.

The suspect appeared before a Christchurch court here on murder charges, in white prison clothing, barefoot and handcuffed. Flanked by two police officers, he smirked when media persons photographed him during the hearing and was seen making the white power gesture, New Zealand Herald reported.

Throughout the hearing, Tarrant, who had a cut on his upper lip, remained silent and looked at the media persons in the public gallery.

Tarrant is also accused of murdering a man, whose name was suppressed by Judge Paul Kellar on grounds of undue hardship to his family, according to reports.

It was "reasonable to assume" Tarrant would face further murder charges, Judge Kellar said.

The suspect was remanded in custody without plea to the High Court in Christchurch on April 5. Duty lawyer Richard Peters made it clear during the hearing that no bail application would be made.

In the worst ever terror attack in New Zealand, multiple gunmen carried out indiscriminate shootings at two mosques in Christchurch during the Friday prayers, leaving 49 people dead and at least 48 wounded, besides giving a scare to the Bangladesh cricket team which had a narrow escape.

Using automatic weapons, the gunmen, four of who were initially taken into custody, launched a "well-planned" attack on the mosques when devotees had assembled for the weekly prayers.

According to the police, 41 people were killed at Al Noor mosque and seven at Linwood mosque while one injured died in a hospital.

Several guns have been recovered from both mosques, while, two explosive devices were found on two vehicles at the scene, one of which was defused, the police confirmed.

