Priyanka Gandhi drops Robert Vadra at ED office, makes a political statement

Priyanka Gandhi

New Delhi: Priyanka Gandhi on Wednesday appeared to be making a political statement of strongly backing her controversial husband Robert Vadra when she dropped him at the Enforcement Directorate office when he came to face questioning in connection with a money laundering case filed against him.

Priyanka Gandhi, who was appointed the Congress General Secretary (East) a fortnight ago, made her first public appearance when she accompanied her husband in an SUV. Both hugged each other and planted a kiss in each other's cheek before Vadras came out of the car outside the ED office in Jamnagar House at the mouth of the India Gate circle.

From there, she drove straight to her 10 Janpath residence of her mother Sonia Gandhi and then walked over to neighbouring AICC headquarters where Congress workers shouted slogans hailing her. "Priyanka you fight on, we are with you!"

Mediapersons surrounded her and piled questions but she walked straight into the room allotted to her in the Congress headquarters.

She formally took charge and later met party workers.

Vadra's aide Jagdish Sharma alleged outside the ED office that the BJP government was carrying out a political vendetta against him.

The BJP has been attacking Vadra, Priyanka and the Congress over the cases allegedly involving him and is set to step up the attack during the coming elections, now that she has also taken up a political position.

