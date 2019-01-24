Priyanka Gandhi has Indira-like spark: Maharashtra Congress

national

As she becomes party in-charge of East UP, Congress sources say she might contest the Lok Sabha polls from Raebareli

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra during an election rally in Amethi. File pic/PTI

The Congress's rank and file can now stop chanting "Indira ka khoon, Priyanka coming soon", because their wish has finally come true with her becoming the party's in-charge of East Uttar Pradesh and preparing for a long political innings with Rahul Gandhi. Priyanka's debut in active politics has recharged the Congress, for whom the Gandhi family is the ultimate leadership. The reactions coming in from party workers in Maharashtra indicate as if the Congress has found a 'Midas' in Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who will supplement her brother's leadership.

Party insiders believe that Priyanka's impact was visible not only in Uttar Pradesh, where she is expected to tide over a crisis that the SP-BSP alliance has compounded for the Congress, which is attempting an united Opposition to beat the BJP in the ensuing Lok Sabha polls, but even across the country. Maharashtra Congress and the Gandhi family share a special relationship. The family ensured that the national election campaign kicked off from a tribal district of Nandurbar. For them, the place is a good omen, despite the fact that they lost the first-ever Lok Sabha election there in 2014 ever since the Parliament came into existence. The enthused Congressmen felt that Priyanka should also follow suit. According to Congress veteran and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Sushilkumar Shinde, Priyanka was the Indira Gandhi of the 21st century.



Rahul Gandhi

"The BJP will criticise the Congress masterstroke but that is not important. In fact, we have been waiting for her to be a part of the organisation for long. She will win Uttar Pradesh just like late Indiraji had done," he said from Solapur. Former Maharashtra Minister and Chief of All India Congress SC Cell, Nitin Raut, said that the party workers always saw an Indira Gandhi-like spark in Priyanka. Raut, a former commercial pilot, was encouraged to take up politics by late Rajiv Gandhi, who was also a commercial pilot. "I have worked under Indiraji, Rajivji, and now under Soniaji and Rahulji. I have seen all the three generations. We have been demanding Priyankaji's active participation for years. The demand has been met and we, as a party, are rejuvenated yet again.

The brother-sister duo will ensure that BJP is thrown out," said Raut. Mumbai Congress Vice-President Zakir Ahmed said that Priyanka was the second Indira. "We see Indiraji in her (Priyanka). Just the way all castes, classes and communities had a special sentiment for Indiraji, they feel the same for Priyanka. We are all with her," said Ahmed. Maharashtra Congress President Ashok Chavan said under Priyanka's able leadership Congress would register an outstanding victory in UP. "It's a very heartening moment for all Congress workers," he said. Anil Wadpalliwar, former Youth Congress organising secretary, suggested that the party should use Priyanka as a trump card across the country. "She should address rallies wherever possible, especially where the party has a strong base. Restricting her to UP alone will not serve a larger purpose," he said. Congress Secretary (in-charge Tamil Nadu) and senior leader from Maharashtra, Sanjay Dutt, said Priyanka's appointment would demoralise the BJP.

"Ye to sirf jhaki hai, Rahul-Priyanka ki aandhi abhi baaki hai," he said. Political analyst Prakash Akolkar described the move as a masterstroke. "I have witnessed Priyanka's charisma while reporting for UP elections. She shares a special bond with the people of eastern UP. She will have a definite political impact there, and also elsewhere in the country, because her debut has raised the party's moral to a much higher level," he said. Priyanka will be in-charge of at least 25 seats in UP, which include Varanasi (PM's seat), Amethi, Raebareli, Faizabad (Ayodhya), Lucknow and Gorakhpur (where the UP chief minister had won). Party sources said that she might contest the Lok Sabha elections from Raebareli if Sonia Gandhi doesn't enter the electoral fray.

'Cong hopes to strike back in UP'

The Congress in Uttar Pradesh said Priyanka Gandhi's entry into formal politics would enthuse party workers to regain lost ground in the state in the Lok Sabha polls.

Give it your best: Vadra to Priyanka

Businessman Robert Vadra congratulated his wife Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on her entry into politics. Vadra wrote a congratulatory post on Facebook and urged his wife to "give it her best".

