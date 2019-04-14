Priyanka Gandhi may contest against Narendra Modi in Varanasi

national

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who recently made her political debut by taking over as the AICC general secretary in charge of Uttar Pradesh (East), might be pitted against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Lok Sabha elections.

According to reports, Priyanka has agreed to contest from Modi's constituency, Varanasi, and the final decision will be taken by the High Command. Varanasi goes to polls on May 19.

The Congress cadre in UP had urged Priyanka to contest from the state. However, the leaders had denied this. Now, Congress is likely to make a surprise move by filing Priyanka's nomination on the last day.

