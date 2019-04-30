Priyanka Gandhi: MHA notice on Rahul Gandhi's citizenship rubbish

national

The MHA has asked Rahul to clarify within a fortnight his "factual position" on a complaint questioning his citizenship status

Priyanka Gandhi

Amethi: Congress leader Priyanaka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday termed as "rubbish" the MHA notice to her brother and Congress President Rahul Gandhi on the citizenship issue, saying all know that he was born and raised. "I have never heard such rubbish. All know Rahul Gandhi was born, raised here," she said.

#WATCH Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on MHA notice to Rahul Gandhi over citizenship, says," The whole of India knows that Rahul Gandhi is an Indian. People have seen him being born and grow up in India. Kya bakwaas hai yeh?" pic.twitter.com/Rgt457WMoi — ANI (@ANI) April 30, 2019

"The entire country knows he was born before them...he was brought up before them..he grew up before them...what rubbish is this?" Priyanka shot back when asked about the notice issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs. The MHA has asked Rahul to clarify within a fortnight his "factual position" on a complaint questioning his citizenship status. In a letter, the Home Ministry said it has received a representation from BJP MP Subramanian Swamy in which it has been brought out that a company named Backops Limited was registered in the United Kingdom in2003 with Rahul as one of its directors.

An objection on the citizenship issue was also raised by an independent candidate against Rahul Gandhi in Amethi, but the returning officer declared his nominations papers as valid on scrutiny. Rahul Gandhi is seeking re-election from Amethi Lok Sabha constituency which goes to polls in the fifth phase of voting on May 6.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates