Priyanka Gandhi: No one is happy with Narendra Modi government

Priyanka Gandhi, who set out from Prayagraj on Monday in a specially-built vessel with supporters, earlier met Congress leaders and exhorted them to work hard.

Priyanka Gandhi

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi on Tuesday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying no one was happy with his government.

Demanding to know what Modi had done in the last five years, Gandhi told the media here: "Be it farmers, youth or anybody, no one is satisfied with the government. Together they will change the government this year."

Gandhi, 47, is on a three-day boat ride on the Ganga as part of the Lok Sabha election campaign that will end on Wednesday in Varanasi, Modi's parliamentary constituency.

Gandhi began the day after offering prayers at the Sita Samahit Sthal temple in Sitamarhi.

She was asked to comment on Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's claim that the Congress had ruled Uttar Pradesh for most years since the country's independence and so it was to blame for keeping the sprawling state economically backward.

"This 'what they did in last 70 years' has an expiry date. Now the BJP should tell the people what it did in the last five years (after Modi took office).

"Shiksha mitras and anganvadi workers did not get anything. The BJP had announced Rs 17,000 per month for them," she said.

"It is good to produce report cards but what has actually happened? There is nothing on the ground. I am meeting people daily, they are distressed," Gandhi said.

She spent Tuesday night at a guest house in Bhadohi.

Before resuming her journey on the Ganga, Gandhi met Congress leaders in the area.

Shivam Dubey, a party leader who attended the meeting, told IANS: "We will work hard to ensure that the Congress is strengthened and wins with a huge majority."

Gandhi is expected to reach Chunar in Mirzapur on Tuesday evening.

