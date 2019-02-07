Priyanka Gandhi says 'I stand by my family' as ED questions Robert Vadra

national

As Robert Vadra appears before the probe agency in a money laundering case, he claims of being 'hounded and harassed' to serve political ends

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) questioned Robert Vadra on Wednesday in connection with a money laundering probe into alleged possession of illegal foreign assets, days after his wife Priyanka Gandhi was inducted into the Congress party.

In a move seen as sending a political message ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, Priyanka, sister of Congress President Rahul Gandhi, accompanied her husband in a white Toyota Land Cruiser along with SPG personnel in tow, and dropped him outside the agency's office in Jamnagar House in central Delhi. Shortly after, Priyanka assumed charge as AICC general secretary in-charge of Uttar Pradesh East.



Robert Vadra arrives to appear before the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case, in New Delhi, on Wednesday. Pics/PTI

"I stand by my family," said Priyanka in response to a query about Vadra being questioned by the ED. It is for the first time that Vadra is appearing before any probe agency in connection with alleged criminal charges of dubious financial dealings.

After jostling with a posse of assembled journalists, Robert Vadra entered the ED office around 3:47 pm, minutes after a team of his lawyers reached the premises. He then signed the attendance register before being taken in for questioning. Vadra has denied allegations of possessing illegal foreign assets and termed them a political witchhunt against him. Vadra has alleged he was being "hounded and harassed" to serve political ends.

Priyanka becomes AICC general secy

Priyanka Gandhi on Wednesday took charge as AICC general secretary. She will helm the party's affairs in UP East. She assumed charge after dropping Robert Vadra at the ED office.

