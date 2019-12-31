Priyanka Gandhi takes a dig at Yogi Adityanath, says no place for revenge in India

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Lucknow: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi here on Monday hit out at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, saying there is no place for violence or "revenge" in the country.

In a dig at Adityanath's earlier warning that rioters damaging public property will have to pay, the Congress general secretary said saffron denotes Hinduism, a religion that does not advocate violence or "revenge".

"This is the country of Lord Krishna — who was the symbol of compassion. Lord Ram was symbol of compassion. Everybody dances in the marriage procession (baraat) of Lord Shiva. There is no place for 'hinsaa' (violence), 'badlaa' (revenge) and 'ranj' (anger) in the country's soul."

Sharpening her attack on Adityanath, she said, "He is wearing the dress (vastra) of an Yogi. He is wearing saffron clothes. This bhagwa (saffron) is not yours; it belongs to 'dhaarmik' (religious), 'aadhyaatmik' (spiritual) tradition of Hindustan. It is a symbol of the Hindu religion. Uss dharma ko dhaaran kariye (imbibe that religion). In that religion, there is no place for anger, violence and revenge. This is all I have to say."

Releasing copies of a 14-page memorandum submitted to Governor Anandiben Patel, she said there are ample proof in the document on how the police and the administration indulged in wrongdoing and vandalism. The memorandum claimed a total of 23 death occurred in the state in the alleged police excesses during the anti-CAA protests by people, while the UP government claims 19 deaths.

There is also a video of police vandalism, police beating up a minor in Kanpur, she said, referring to the contents of memorandum. "There were numerous examples through which it could be seen that the police and administration acted on the CM's remark that he will take revenge. I think it has happened for the first time in the history that a CM has given such a statement that revenge will be taken from the public," she said.

Hunger strike in Delhi

The Congress' Delhi unit will observe a 12-hour "hunger strike" on New Year in protest against the CAA, economic slowdown and unemployment. The "hunger strike" will be observed at Connaught Place starting 6 pm on Tuesday.

'Gandhi violated security protocols'

There was no breach in Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's security during her recent trip to Lucknow, the CRPF said on Monday, blaming her for "violations" for riding pillion on a scooter. The force said she undertook "unscheduled movement without intimation". The CRPF said "there was no breach in security by the security official". "Despite the security constraints, appropriate security cover was provided by the CRPF during the visit".

