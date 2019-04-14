Priyanka Gandhi to embark on Uttar Pradesh river ride

national

Priyanka Gandhi. Pic/PTI

Lucknow: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi is set to embark on a three-day river ride from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's parliamentary constituency of Varanasi to other eastern Uttar Pradesh districts, a party leader said on Sunday.

"She will travel on a motor boat at the end of this month and cover districts like Chandauli, Mau and Ballia," the leader told IANS.

The three-day programme comes almost a month after she completed a similar one from Prayagraj to Varanasi from March 17 to 20 when she covered a distance of 140 km.

On Monday, the Gandhi will visit Sikri to seek votes for her party. Besides Sikri, the Congress in-charge for eastern Uttar Pradesh will visit Barabanki on April 23, Bundelkhand and Unnao from April 24 to 26 and Sitapur and Dhaurhara on April 27.

